Ex-Astros champion pitcher signs with division rival team

After getting his ring a couple of years ago, a former Houston Astros pitcher is taking his talents elsewhere in the AL West.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported on Friday that righty reliever Ryne Stanek has agreed to sign with the Seattle Mariners. Stanek, 32, will get one year and $4 million from the Mariners plus another possible $2 million in performance bonuses.

A seven-year MLB veteran, Stanek had spent the last three years on the Astros. He was dominant during Houston’s World Series-winning 2022 season, posting a lights-out 1.15 ERA over 59 total appearances out of the bullpen. But Stanek was markedly less successful last season with a 4.09 ERA in 55 appearances.

Stanek now gets a change of scenery with a Mariners team that has several relievers (including Matt Brash, Gregory Santos, and Jackson Kowar) who are battling injury concerns right now. He should get a chance to contribute right away and is icing on top of what has been a solid all-around offseason for Seattle.