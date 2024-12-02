Report: Astros eyeing former All-Star as potential Alex Bregman replacement

The Houston Astros may already have their fallback plan in place.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Astros have expressed interest in veteran infielder Jorge Polanco as a Plan B in case Alex Bregman leaves. Rosenthal notes that Houston continues their efforts to re-sign Bregman and that they are also in contact with Willy Adames, another free agent. Polanco is said to be a contingency for Houston in case they miss on those guys.

The switch-hitting Polanco, 31, was an AL All-Star with the Minnesota Twins in 2019. He had a 33-home-run season with Minnesota in 2021, and produced 16 homers and 45 RBIs in 118 games last season for the Seattle Mariners (albeit on a career-low .213 batting average). He is primarily a middle infielder (transitioning from shortstop to second base as his career has progressed) but does also have a handful of career starts at third base.

As for the two-time All-Star and Gold Glove third baseman Bregman, a Scott Boras client, he may be difficult for the Astros to retain, especially in light of what we recently heard about Bregman’s contract demands. Ending up with Polanco in free agency instead of Bregman or Adames won’t excite anybody in Houston. But it might just be the most cost-effective move for the Astros at the third base spot.