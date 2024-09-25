Astros fans were saying the same thing after win over Mariners

Houston Astros fans still haven’t forgotten Cal Raleigh’s words from nearly three months ago.

On Tuesday, the Astros beat Raleigh’s Seattle Mariners 4-3 to clinch the AL West for the seventh time over the last eight seasons.

It was quite the feat given that the Mariners at one point led the Astros by 10 full games in the division race.

Astros fans made sure to help resurface the Mariners catcher’s words from back in June when the Mariners still had a firm grip on the division.

After walking off the Minnesota Twins for a 3-2 win on June 28, Raleigh was told during his postgame interview that both Houston and Texas Rangers had lost earlier that day.

“Always good when the Astros lose, right?” Raleigh said.

Cal Raleigh continuing to cement his Mariners legacy pic.twitter.com/T90GrKJUii — Mariner Mojo (@MojoMariner) June 29, 2024

After Tuesday’s win, a handful of Astros fans took the opportunity to repost Raleigh’s cheeky message. A handful of them pointed out how poorly the Mariners have played since that point in the season.

The Mariners played sub .500 ball after Cal Raleigh said “it’s always good when the Astros lose.” The Astros, meanwhile, have played over .600 ball and clinched the AL West…again. https://t.co/ylx7o05WjJ — The Astros Locker (@TheAstrosLocker) September 25, 2024

After Cal Raleigh opened his mouth, clinching in front of the Mariners, you love to SEA it. Let's Go Astros! #Relentless pic.twitter.com/UIDSs1U9oA — Rene Pena (@rpena06) September 25, 2024

The Mariners still have an outside chance of sneaking into the playoffs.

But after Tuesday’s loss to the Astros, Seattle falls to 2.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot with just four games left on the team’s schedule.