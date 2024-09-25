 Skip to main content
Astros fans were saying the same thing after win over Mariners

September 24, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
The Houston Astros logo

Oct 22, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; The Houston Astros logo is seen during the third inning of game one of the 2019 World Series against the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros fans still haven’t forgotten Cal Raleigh’s words from nearly three months ago.

On Tuesday, the Astros beat Raleigh’s Seattle Mariners 4-3 to clinch the AL West for the seventh time over the last eight seasons.

It was quite the feat given that the Mariners at one point led the Astros by 10 full games in the division race.

Astros fans made sure to help resurface the Mariners catcher’s words from back in June when the Mariners still had a firm grip on the division.

After walking off the Minnesota Twins for a 3-2 win on June 28, Raleigh was told during his postgame interview that both Houston and Texas Rangers had lost earlier that day.

“Always good when the Astros lose, right?” Raleigh said.

After Tuesday’s win, a handful of Astros fans took the opportunity to repost Raleigh’s cheeky message. A handful of them pointed out how poorly the Mariners have played since that point in the season.

The Mariners still have an outside chance of sneaking into the playoffs.

But after Tuesday’s loss to the Astros, Seattle falls to 2.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot with just four games left on the team’s schedule.

