Astros ace suffers potential setback in injury return

May 29, 2023
by Grey Papke
Lance McCullers delivers a pitch

Oct 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (43) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning in game one of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros will not be getting help from one of their top starting pitchers anytime soon, or so it sounds.

Astros manager Dusty Baker admitted Monday that pitcher Lance McCullers is no longer throwing off a mound, and that the team will be moving slowly with him as the pitcher works his way back from an offseason muscle strain.

McCullers suffered the injury in February and the issue has turned out to be a nagging one. It is the latest in a series of injuries for the pitcher, who was limited to eight regular season starts in 2022 and has never made 30 starts in a season. He has been good when healthy, with a 3.48 career ERA.

Houston could really use the boost that would come from McCullers’ return. They have already lost another standout pitcher for the season, so any rotation help would be welcomed.

