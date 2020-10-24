Austin Barnes does it all in Dodgers’ Game 3 win

Austin Barnes was a versatile star for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the team’s 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Friday night.

Barnes called and caught Walker Buehler’s gem, which included 10 strikeouts over six innings. On top of that, he produced from the nine-hole in the Dodgers’ order.

In the top of the fourth, Barnes laid down a textbook safety squeeze bunt to make it 4-0 Dodgers. Two innings later, Barnes went deep to the bullpen in left-center for a solo home run to make it 5-0.

Barnes went 1-for-3 in the game with the two RBIs. That was his first home run of the postseason. More importantly, the hit broke a 0-for-22 streak in the World Series Barnes had dating back to 2017.

Barnes is batting .350 this postseason with three runs and three RBIs. He was filling in for Will Smith with the start and gave the Dodgers exactly what they were looking for.