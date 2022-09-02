Tigers’ Austin Meadows reveals reason for extended absence

The Detroit Tigers added Austin Meadows during the offseason to try to add some punch to their lineup, but the trade has not worked out as planned. On Friday, Meadows gave some insight into what has been behind his struggles in 2022.

Meadows posted a statement on social media explaining that he has been “struggling with my mental health” throughout the 2022 season. The outfielder said he has been seeking professional help, but is not ready to return to the field as the season nears its conclusion.

Meadows has had a cavalcade of injury issues in 2022 piled on top of his mental health situation. He has dealt with a bout with COVID, vertigo, and an Achilles issue that have repeatedly derailed any attempts to return. In total, the 27-year-old played just 36 games for Detroit, hitting .250 with six doubles, two triples, and no home runs.

In his last two fully healthy seasons, Meadows hit 33 home runs in 2019 and 27 homers in 2021, both with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Tigers will have the option to bring him back in 2023 with the hope that he can be physically and mentally right and produce more in line with what was expected.