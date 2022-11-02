 Skip to main content
Awesome fan video of Bryce Harper’s Game 3 home run goes viral

November 2, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Bryce Harper holding a helmet

Oct 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) after hitting a RBI double in the first inning during game four of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper once again sent Citizens Bank Park into a frenzy with his home run in Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night, and we now have a better idea of what it would have felt like to be sitting right where the ball landed.

A fan who was seated in right field during the Philadelphia Phillies’ 7-0 win over the Houston Astros was recording a video at the time Harper blasted his 2-run homer. The awesome first-person view went viral on Twitter.

It doesn’t get much better than that.

Harper’s home run was his sixth of the postseason. He now has 21 hits in the playoffs, which is the most in a single postseason by any Phillies player ever. FOX analyst and Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz delivered an incredible prediction just before Harper sent the ball into orbit.

