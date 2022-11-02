Awesome fan video of Bryce Harper’s Game 3 home run goes viral

Bryce Harper once again sent Citizens Bank Park into a frenzy with his home run in Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night, and we now have a better idea of what it would have felt like to be sitting right where the ball landed.

A fan who was seated in right field during the Philadelphia Phillies’ 7-0 win over the Houston Astros was recording a video at the time Harper blasted his 2-run homer. The awesome first-person view went viral on Twitter.

Sick views of Bryce Harper’s bomb coming right into your kitchen pic.twitter.com/X5bBIYxGWx — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 2, 2022

It doesn’t get much better than that.

Harper’s home run was his sixth of the postseason. He now has 21 hits in the playoffs, which is the most in a single postseason by any Phillies player ever. FOX analyst and Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz delivered an incredible prediction just before Harper sent the ball into orbit.