Former Cy Young Award winner sings national anthem at final A’s game

Former AL Cy Young Award winner Barry Zito was on hand Thursday to help his former team say goodbye to the Oakland Coliseum.

Zito, who pitched for the A’s from 2000-2006, sang the national anthem prior to the A’s game against the Texas Rangers. The three-time All-Star did a more than respectable job singing the anthem:

Former A's ace Barry Zito sings the national anthem 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wDDw9Vwf3Z — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 26, 2024

The game was the last one the A’s were scheduled to play at the Coliseum before the team moves for future years. The A’s have plans to play in Sacramento from 2025-2027 until a stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. is built.

Zito was a fan-favorite with the A’s and part of the famous trio of starters the team had in the early-2000s, which also included Mark Mulder and Tim Hudson.

The 46-year-old Zito was known for being a musician during his MLB career. He began playing the guitar to pass the time while on road trips and then joined his sister’s band. He has since released a few albums. As you can hear, he’s pretty good at what he does.