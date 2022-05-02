College fireballer Ben Joyce breaks record with blazing 105.5 mph fastball

Tennessee gas man Ben Joyce has outdone himself yet again.

The Volunteers right-hander went viral this weekend for another incredible showing on the radar gun. During Sunday’s game against Auburn, Joyce hit an unfathomable 105.5 miles per hour with his fastball. That broke the record for fastest pitch in college baseball history.

Absolute filth from Ben Joyce. According to our YakkerTrack data, Ben Joyce threw a pitch 105.5 mph in that inning. 🤯 📺 https://t.co/WMXSwVCK1W#GBO // #OTH // #BeatAuburn pic.twitter.com/AzBeGEbkB1 — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) May 1, 2022

Joyce’s torpedo was also the second-fastest pitch in baseball history at any level, ranking only behind Aroldis Chapman’s 105.8 mph pitch at the MLB level back in 2010.

The redshirt junior Joyce, who picked up the win during Sunday’s contest with four innings pitched, six strikeouts, and just one hit allowed, continues to wow this season. He is now 2-1 overall with 38 strikeouts and a miniscule 1.71 ERA in 21.0 total innings pitched.

As for his velocity, Joyce was already hitting triple digits regularly during recent months. In fact, an unfortunate umpire was on the receiving end of one of Joyce’s fireballs several weeks ago.