 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, August 19, 2022

Bill ‘Spaceman’ Lee collapses during Savannah Bananas game

August 19, 2022
by Larry Brown

Bill Lee down in the bullpen

There was a scary situation during Friday’s Savannah Bananas game televised on ESPN2.

The Bananas, which play in the Coastal Plain League, were facing the Party Animals and lost 3-0.

One of the members of the Bananas is Bill “Spaceman” Lee, who pitched in MLB from 1969-1982. The former All-Star pitcher is now 75 years old but still one of the attractions for the Bananas.

During Friday’s game at Grayson Stadium, Spaceman was warming up and then collapsed. He had to be helped off the field.

The Spaceman was taken away in an ambulance.

Since the Bananas are known for their wacky stunts, some initially wondered whether the incident was real. It very much was.

Here is a look at the 75-year-old earlier in the evening:

Lee went 119-90 with a 3.62 ERA over 14 MLB seasons.

The Bananas’ game was being aired on ESPN2 to promote the premiere of their documentary, “Bananaland,” which aired after the game.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus