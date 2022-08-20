Bill ‘Spaceman’ Lee collapses during Savannah Bananas game

There was a scary situation during Friday’s Savannah Bananas game televised on ESPN2.

The Bananas, which play in the Coastal Plain League, were facing the Party Animals and lost 3-0.

One of the members of the Bananas is Bill “Spaceman” Lee, who pitched in MLB from 1969-1982. The former All-Star pitcher is now 75 years old but still one of the attractions for the Bananas.

During Friday’s game at Grayson Stadium, Spaceman was warming up and then collapsed. He had to be helped off the field.

75-year-old Red Sox Hall of Famer Bill Lee has suffered a medical emergency on National TV (ESPN2) during the Savannah Bananas game. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FEQFK0mee3 — Isaac Edelman (@IsaacEdelman) August 20, 2022

Former MLB pitcher Bill Lee has apparently suffered a medical emergency while warming up for the Savannah Bananas. Game is on ESPN2. I don’t think this is schtick. pic.twitter.com/GtlEz11GIy — 3-6-3 DP (@GeorgeFalkowski) August 20, 2022

The Spaceman was taken away in an ambulance.

Since the Bananas are known for their wacky stunts, some initially wondered whether the incident was real. It very much was.

Here is a look at the 75-year-old earlier in the evening:

Just came onto the field from gates opening and casually found Bill Lee fighting Coach Viro. Think we’re in a fever dream rn. pic.twitter.com/cXvQu7Mv5Y — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) August 19, 2022

Lee went 119-90 with a 3.62 ERA over 14 MLB seasons.

The Bananas’ game was being aired on ESPN2 to promote the premiere of their documentary, “Bananaland,” which aired after the game.