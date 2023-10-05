Mets executive pushed out amid David Stearns takeover

Wholesale changes continue for the New York Mets after a very disappointing 2023 season.

Mets general manager Billy Eppler announced on Thursday that he is resigning, even though the initial plan had been for him to remain in the role under new team president David Stearns.

“I wanted David to have a clean slate and that meant me stepping down. I hope for nothing but the best for the entire Mets organization,” Eppler said in a statement, via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

Eppler’s exit does come as an abrupt surprise. He took over the GM role in November of 2021, and sought to carry out owner Steve Cohen’s vision of a roster that could contend instantly. The team won 101 games in 2022, but flamed out in the NL Wild Card series and followed it up with a disastrous 2023.

Stearns will essentially get a clean slate after joining as the new team president. The Mets also decided to make a managerial change at the end of the season.