Blake Snell agreed with decision to be removed from no-hitter

August 31, 2021
by Larry Brown

Blake Snell exited his start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night despite having a no-hitter going. It turns out that Snell felt that was the right move.

Snell pitched seven hitless, scoreless innings, striking out 10 and walking two on Tuesday. He exited with the team up 3-0 in the game.

Oh yeah, and Snell had thrown 107 pitches in the game and has never completed eight innings in his career. He thought it was the right decision to be removed.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler also shared his reasoning.

Snell is in his first season with the Padres after being acquired in an offseason trade. He had been a big disappointment for most of the season but turned it on in August and has had consecutive stellar starts. This is coming at a time when the slumping Padres need it badly.

Maybe he’s right that the no-hitter pursuit, if it meant possibly 130-140 pitches, wasn’t worth it.

