Blue Jays hitting coach gets ejected while exchanging lineup cards

The Toronto Blue Jays were not happy with the strike zone during Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. They were so mad, in fact, that the beef carried over to Wednesday.

Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez was tasked with exchanging lineup cards before Wednesday’s game in Chicago. During the exchange, Martinez apparently re-ignited his issues with the previous game’s strike zone. Things got heated enough that Martinez was actually ejected during the lineup card exchange before the game even started.

Last night, the Blue Jays/White Sox game was the worst umpired game all year. Today, the Blue Jays hitting coach brought out the lineup card and got ejected before the game even started. pic.twitter.com/pgfaVSI9tc — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) June 22, 2022

The Blue Jays arguably had a beef. According to Ump Scorecards, a website that uses statistical algorithms to track the performance of home plate umpires, Doug Eddings performed significantly below average, with most of his mistakes hurting Toronto.

No, this is not the most animated ejection of the season so far. It is no doubt the earliest in a game, though, since it came before the game had even technically started. At least Martinez got his money’s worth.