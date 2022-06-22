 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, June 22, 2022

Blue Jays hitting coach gets ejected while exchanging lineup cards

June 22, 2022
by Grey Papke

Guillermo Martinez ejected

The Toronto Blue Jays were not happy with the strike zone during Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. They were so mad, in fact, that the beef carried over to Wednesday.

Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez was tasked with exchanging lineup cards before Wednesday’s game in Chicago. During the exchange, Martinez apparently re-ignited his issues with the previous game’s strike zone. Things got heated enough that Martinez was actually ejected during the lineup card exchange before the game even started.

The Blue Jays arguably had a beef. According to Ump Scorecards, a website that uses statistical algorithms to track the performance of home plate umpires, Doug Eddings performed significantly below average, with most of his mistakes hurting Toronto.

No, this is not the most animated ejection of the season so far. It is no doubt the earliest in a game, though, since it came before the game had even technically started. At least Martinez got his money’s worth.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus