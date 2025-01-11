Blue Jays land All-Star pitcher after his failed physical with rival team

The Toronto Blue Jays swooped in Friday to sign All-Star pitcher Jeff Hoffman after he reportedly failed his physical with the Baltimore Orioles.

The Blue Jays signed right-handed pitcher Jeff Hoffman to a 3-year deal worth $33 million, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. Hoffman’s deal includes a $5 million signing bonus.

The Blue Jays open the marquee free-agent relief market by signing Jeff Hoffman to a 3-year, $33 million contract. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 11, 2025

The signing came just days after Hoffman had reportedly agreed to a 3-year, $40 million contract with the Orioles. However, the Orioles flagged Hoffman’s physical examination due to supposed issues with his right shoulder, per FanSided’s Robert Murray.

While Hoffman had to settle for less guaranteed money on his new deal, the pact with the Blue Jays does come with built-in incentives that could bump the total to $39 million.

Hoffman enjoyed his best pro season with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2024. He was one of the Phillies’ most dependable relief pitchers, posting a 2.17 ERA with 89 strikeouts and a 0.97 WHIP across 68 appearances. His stellar campaign earned him his first All-Star nod in nine MLB seasons.

Hoffman could help solve one of the Blue Jays’ most glaring issues from last season. Toronto’s bullpen finished the year with a 4.82 ERA, the worst mark in the American League. Even the historically bad Chicago White Sox (4.73) had a better bullpen than the Blue Jays Only the Colorado Rockies, who play in mile-high elevated Coors Field, had a worse bullpen ERA in the majors.