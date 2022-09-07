 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, September 6, 2022

Blue Jays, Orioles in bench-clearing incident

September 6, 2022
by Larry Brown

Blue Jays and Orioles players on the field

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles had a bench-clearing incident during Tuesday night’s game.

Orioles reliever Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman for the final out of the top of the seventh inning. Baker held his hand towards the Jays’ dugout and used it to make a talking gesture. He also was nodding several times as he looked in their direction.

Blue Jays players saw Baker’s gestures and ran on to the field:

Both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez had to be held back.

Baker had given up consecutive singles to start the inning. Then runner scored on a double play he induced. Then Baker struck out Chapman to end the half-inning.

The teams are playing a four-game series, and Baltimore won both games in a doubleheader on Monday. Baltimore is chasing Toronto for the final wild-card spot and entered Tuesday 4.5 games behind the Jays.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus