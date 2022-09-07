Blue Jays, Orioles in bench-clearing incident

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles had a bench-clearing incident during Tuesday night’s game.

Orioles reliever Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman for the final out of the top of the seventh inning. Baker held his hand towards the Jays’ dugout and used it to make a talking gesture. He also was nodding several times as he looked in their direction.

Blue Jays players saw Baker’s gestures and ran on to the field:

The Blue Jays and Orioles benches clear after Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman to end the top of the seventh. pic.twitter.com/ta30veGijc — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 7, 2022

Both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez had to be held back.

Baker had given up consecutive singles to start the inning. Then runner scored on a double play he induced. Then Baker struck out Chapman to end the half-inning.

The teams are playing a four-game series, and Baltimore won both games in a doubleheader on Monday. Baltimore is chasing Toronto for the final wild-card spot and entered Tuesday 4.5 games behind the Jays.