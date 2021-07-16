Blue Jays announce return to Toronto with awesome video

The Toronto Blue Jays are finally headed home, and they announced the news with a pretty awesome video.

The Blue Jays officially received an exemption from the Canadian government allowing the team to return to Rogers Centre for games starting July 30. It remains to be seen if there will be any sort of rules for visiting players, or how many fans will initially be allowed to attend — if any.

Still, the mere fact that the Blue Jays can finally play in Toronto again was a cause for celebration. The team confirmed the news with a video paying tribute to Blue Jays fans who have not seen their team play in Canada in over a year and a half.

The Blue Jays spent the first part of the season playing home games at their spring training complex in Dunedin, Fl. They recently moved to Sahlen Field in Buffalo, where they spent the 2020 season.

A return to Toronto could be what the 45-42 Blue Jays need to get going and make a playoff push. There are rumors that they could be looking to add even more firepower to their lineup as well.