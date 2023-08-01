 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 31, 2023

Bo Bichette leaves game with leg injury

July 31, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Bo Bichette on a bad leg

Bo Bichette left Monday night’s Toronto Blue Jays-Baltimore Orioles game with an apparent right knee injury.

Bichette was batting with two outs and his Blue Jays down 4-0 in the bottom of the third inning. He laced a ball down the right field line and took a hard turn going around first as he was thinking of heading to second. But Bichette decided not to stretch for a double and stopped after rounding the bag. Bichette immediately stopped running because of his leg injury and was tagged out.

Bichette was replaced at shortstop by Santiago Espinal after suffering his right leg injury.

Bichette was 2-for-2 before suffering his leg injury. The 25-year-old has been excellent for Toronto since making his MLB debut in 2019. He is batting .318 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and an .842 OPS this season.

Article Tags

Bo Bichette
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus