Bob Gibson has died – dead at age 84

The St. Louis Cardinals lost in the playoffs to the San Diego Padres on Friday, and then got some even more gut-wrenching news: Bob Gibson has died.

Gibson, a franchise legend, died in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Gibson was 84.

Gibson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year and receiving chemotherapy treatment. He died while in hospice care, the Post-Dispatch says.

Gibson’s death comes less than a month after Lou Brock, another Cardinals Hall of Famer, died at 81.

Gibson pitched for the Cardinals from 1959-1975. He never played for another team. He compiled a 251-174 record with a 2.91 career ERA and 3,117 strikeouts. He won 20 games five times, including a league-leading 23 in 1970. His 1.12 ERA in the 1968 season is the fourth-best mark in MLB history and the best in the modern era by a large margin.

Gibson was a two-time Cy Young Award winner and former NL MVP. He made the Hall of Fame in 1981.