Bob Gibson has died – dead at age 84

October 2, 2020
by Larry Brown

The St. Louis Cardinals lost in the playoffs to the San Diego Padres on Friday, and then got some even more gut-wrenching news: Bob Gibson has died.

Gibson, a franchise legend, died in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Gibson was 84.

Gibson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year and receiving chemotherapy treatment. He died while in hospice care, the Post-Dispatch says.

Gibson’s death comes less than a month after Lou Brock, another Cardinals Hall of Famer, died at 81.

Gibson pitched for the Cardinals from 1959-1975. He never played for another team. He compiled a 251-174 record with a 2.91 career ERA and 3,117 strikeouts. He won 20 games five times, including a league-leading 23 in 1970. His 1.12 ERA in the 1968 season is the fourth-best mark in MLB history and the best in the modern era by a large margin.

Gibson was a two-time Cy Young Award winner and former NL MVP. He made the Hall of Fame in 1981.

