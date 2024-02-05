Bobby Witt Jr. signs massive contract extension with Royals

The Kansas City Royals have moved to lock down their franchise player for many years to come.

The Royals announced Monday that they are signing shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to the largest contract in franchise history. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the base deal is for 11 years and worth $288.8 million. Witt will also have the right to opt out of the deal after the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th years.

The contract also includes a three-year club option after the 11th year of the deal. If that were to be picked up, the total value of the contract would be 14 years and $377 million.

Witt has already become a star for the Royals, and this deal ensures he will be the central building block as they attempt to return to contention. Though still just 23, he has already become a team leader and the Royals’ best player.

2023 was just Witt’s second full season in the majors. He hit .276 with 30 home runs and 49 stolen bases, and also led the league with 11 triples.