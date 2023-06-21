Brandon Belt delivers great quote about trailing Shohei Ohtani in All-Star voting

Brandon Belt delivered a great quote about trailing Shohei Ohtani in All-Star voting.

Belt is second in All-Star voting for American League designated hitter behind Ohtani. Belt, who is in his first season with the Toronto Blue Jays, has 497,887 votes. Ohtani leads all players in the American League with 1,885,144 votes.

Belt was asked about the voting and had a great response.

“Yeah, that’s how you know it’s rigged, I should be number one. And everybody knows I’m a better hitter than he is. Better DH, better leader. But here we are,” Belt said, via MLB.com’s Paige Leckie.

Belt, who is known for his sense of humor, added that he would be a better pitcher than Ohtani too.

Would he be a better pitcher? “No question. I got a high school video for days. that'll prove it.” — 🪴paige🪴 (@paige_leckie) June 20, 2023

You have to love it.

Belt entered play on Wednesday batting .263 with 14 doubles, four home runs and an .812 OPS in 48 games. There is little doubt that he deserves the top spot over Ohtani and his 21 home runs. I think we all are in agreement about this matter.