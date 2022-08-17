 Skip to main content
Report: Braves close to contract extension with star rookie outfielder

August 16, 2022
by Alex Evans
Michael Harris II looking away.

May 31, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves are close to locking up the potential National League Rookie of the Year for the foreseeable future.

FanSided’s Robert Murray reported on Tuesday that the Braves and outfielder Michael Harris II were in serious talks regarding an eight-year contract extension.

According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the deal is expected to be for about $72 million in total value.

The Braves have made a habit in recent years of extending their young stars with team-friendly deals well before they hit free agency. Earlier in August, Atlanta signed third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year, $212 million contract. He had three additional seasons under team control remaining on his current contract.

In 2019, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Braves agreed on a new eight-year, $100 million contract. About a week later, Ozzie Albies signed a 7-year, $35 million contract extension. After trading for Matt Olson this offseason, the Braves signed him to an eight-year, $168 million deal one day later.

In 71 games this season, Harris is hitting .287 with 12 home runs, 39 RBI and 13 stolen bases. He also has a .500 slugging percentage and an .825 OPS.

.

