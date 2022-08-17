Report: Braves close to contract extension with star rookie outfielder

The Atlanta Braves are close to locking up the potential National League Rookie of the Year for the foreseeable future.

FanSided’s Robert Murray reported on Tuesday that the Braves and outfielder Michael Harris II were in serious talks regarding an eight-year contract extension.

Outfielder Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves are deep in discussions on an eight-year contract extension, according to sources familiar with the situation. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 17, 2022

According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the deal is expected to be for about $72 million in total value.

Michael Harris 8-year deal, if completed with Braves, is expected be for about $72M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 17, 2022

The Braves have made a habit in recent years of extending their young stars with team-friendly deals well before they hit free agency. Earlier in August, Atlanta signed third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year, $212 million contract. He had three additional seasons under team control remaining on his current contract.

In 2019, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Braves agreed on a new eight-year, $100 million contract. About a week later, Ozzie Albies signed a 7-year, $35 million contract extension. After trading for Matt Olson this offseason, the Braves signed him to an eight-year, $168 million deal one day later.

In 71 games this season, Harris is hitting .287 with 12 home runs, 39 RBI and 13 stolen bases. He also has a .500 slugging percentage and an .825 OPS.