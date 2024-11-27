Braves, Orioles showing interest in 2-time All-Star

The Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles are among the teams showing interest in free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, according to a report.

Eovaldi had signed a 2-year, $34 million deal with the Texas Rangers ahead of the 2023 season. He put together an All-Star season with them in 2023 and helped them win the World Series. This past season, Eovaldi went 12-8 with a 3.80 ERA in 170.2 innings over 29 starts.

Eovaldi will turn 35 ahead of the start of the 2025 season, but he has proven to be durable. He has posted a sub-4.00 ERA in each of the last four seasons and made at least 20 starts in each year.

That’s why two playoff teams in the Braves and Orioles have interest in him, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

The Orioles and Braves are among the teams with interest in free agent Nathan Eovaldi, as I mentioned on @MLBNetwork this morning. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 27, 2024

The Braves are expected to lose pitcher Max Fried in free agency, which would make Eovaldi a good fit as a replacement. Similarly, the Orioles are expected to lose ace Corbin Burnes and would want to have some alternatives lined up.

Even entering his age-35 season, Eovaldi is attracting interest from contenders.