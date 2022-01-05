Braves playoff hero takes shot at Rob Manfred over Ken Rosenthal firing

Amid his latest controversy, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is hearing it from one of the reigning World Series champions.

Atlanta Braves reliever Tyler Matzek, who was a big-time hero for the team during their 2021 playoff run, tweeted a critical message for Manfred this week over the firing of reporter Ken Rosenthal from MLB Network.

“@Ken_Rosenthal stands at 5’4 1/2” but still towers over Rob Manfred,” Matzek wrote. “Fire one of the premier reporters in baseball because he critiques you? That’s his job. #soft #rentfree #doinglaps”

Rosenthal, one of baseball’s best-known reporters and news breakers, was dropped by MLB Network after the network took exception to some critical columns that he wrote about Manfred for The Athletic. Rosenthal’s contract with MLB Network expired at the end of 2021, and the belief is that the network made no efforts to keep him, essentially forcing Rosenthal out.

MLB Network is owned by MLB. Rosenthal’s criticisms, which were based on Manfred’s handling of negotiations over the delayed 2020 season, may potentially have been seen as taking sides with the players and against the league, thus crossing beyond journalistic impartiality. Regardless though, Manfred is taking heat from all angles right now over the Rosenthal firing.

Photo: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports