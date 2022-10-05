Braves reliever sticks it to Mets reporter Sal Licata

Even Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek is getting in on the fun dunking on Sal Licata.

Licata is a personality on SNY who has drawn attention in recent days after his bold proclamation in May blew up in his face.

Licata said on SNY in May that the NL East was a “wrap” because the Mets had such a big division lead at the time.

“No one is touching the Mets!” Licata proclaimed. “The Mets will be National League Eastern Division champs. I don’t even think the Braves will challenge them.”

This is a certified Average New York Sports Personality Moment pic.twitter.com/ChJdpT1LsT — Jack (@TopTakesYT) October 5, 2022

Ever since the Braves swept the Mets over the weekend, Atlanta fans have been enjoying throwing the result in Licata’s face. Even Matzek got in a jab on Tuesday after the Braves officially clinched the NL East.

Now the NL East is over. @sal_licata — Tyler “Nutsack” Matzek (@TylerMatzek) October 5, 2022

“Now the NL East is over. @sal_licata,” Matzek wrote on Twitter.

The Braves are 101-60 as of Tuesday night and have a 1-game lead on the Mets with a game to play in the regular season. They clinched the division with their win Tuesday because they have a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Mets.