Brayan Bello reveals emotional reaction to his demotion

Brayan Bello reveals his emotional reaction to demotion

Brayan Bello had an emotional reaction after learning that the Boston Red Sox decided to send him to Triple-A Worcester last Friday.

While talking to reporters on Sunday, the right-hander Bello opened up about what he felt upon his demotion.

“When I got the unfortunate news, I shed some tears, got a little emotional. Like I said before, I have so much love and passion for this game,“ Bello said through an interpreter, via Tommy Cassell of Worcester T&G Sports.

Brayan Bello said he “shed some tears” after receiving news of his demotion to Triple-A Worcester. pic.twitter.com/atzawHAn0t — Tommy Cassell (@tommycassell44) June 7, 2026

The Red Sox sent him to the minors after a horrible outing against the Baltimore Orioles last Thursday. In that game, he allowed 8 earned runs on 7 hits and issued 3 walks while recording 4 strikeouts in only five innings of work in an 8-2 loss at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.

Bello was just turning the corner before that forgettable start. In his previous two outings, he had zero earned runs on 12 hits through 12.0 innings against the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians .

Overall, it had been a brutal 2026 campaign for Bello before getting sent down. In 12 appearances (8 starts), the 27-year-old hurler went just 2-6 with a 6.34 ERA and 1.672 WHIP.

It remains to be seen how long Bello will be in Triple-A before being recalled by the Red Sox, but he will certainly need to show improvement before Boston does.