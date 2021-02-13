Brewers reportedly hopeful they can sign Justin Turner

Justin Turner has been a cornerstone player for the Los Angeles Dodgers the last seven seasons, but some teams are hoping to pry him away.

Turner is a free agent and looking for deals to his liking. The 36-year-old has multiyear offers from at least the Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers, according to Jon Heyman.

Star 3B Justin Turner has multiyear offers from at least the incumbent champion Dodgers and the Brewers. His hometown Dodgers are naturally seen as the favorite but Milwaukee is said hopeful. Mets, Jays and Braves are among others linked to JT but seem less likely for now. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 13, 2021

In addition to the Brewers, the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets and Atlanta Braves are hoping to get involved in the Turner sweepstakes.

Turner spent parts of four seasons with the Mets prior to joining the Dodgers, where he blossomed. He has batted .302/.382/.503 with an .886 OPS in seven seasons for the Dodgers, mostly playing third base.