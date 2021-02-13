 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, February 12, 2021

Brewers reportedly hopeful they can sign Justin Turner

February 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

Justin Turner

Justin Turner has been a cornerstone player for the Los Angeles Dodgers the last seven seasons, but some teams are hoping to pry him away.

Turner is a free agent and looking for deals to his liking. The 36-year-old has multiyear offers from at least the Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers, according to Jon Heyman.

In addition to the Brewers, the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets and Atlanta Braves are hoping to get involved in the Turner sweepstakes.

Turner spent parts of four seasons with the Mets prior to joining the Dodgers, where he blossomed. He has batted .302/.382/.503 with an .886 OPS in seven seasons for the Dodgers, mostly playing third base.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus