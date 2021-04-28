Video: Brewers fall victim to incredibly bad obstruction call

The Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday fell victim to one of the most absurd and inexplicable umpiring decisions you’re likely to see.

With runners at the corners and one out in the second inning of Wednesday’s game, Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz hit a weak ground ball up the first base line. It was fielded by Brewers pitcher Zack Godley, who easily fielded it and flipped it to first to record the out.

However, first base umpire Marty Foster saw it differently. He called obstruction on Godley, awarding Diaz first base.

E1 Most bizarre “error” of the year pic.twitter.com/oFB81HNMkl — MLB Errors (@mlberrors) April 28, 2021

This one doesn’t make any sense. By rule, the baserunner is supposed to remain inside the running lane, which is completely in foul territory, or risk being called out. This isn’t enforced most of the time, as it often doesn’t matter, but Diaz runs in fair territory all the way to first. If anything, he seems to veer toward Godley as the pitcher is attempting to field the ball. Godley, in contrast, never even leaves the infield grass during the process of making the defensive play. There simply isn’t any scenario where this is obstruction by the rulebook definition. If anything, Diaz is the one committing the infraction by running outside of the baseline.

There have been some really baffling calls in MLB so far this year. Hopefully this doesn’t become any more of a trend than it already is.