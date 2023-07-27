Brewers trade for ex-All-Star slugger

The Milwaukee Brewers are adding some power to their lineup as they look to solidify their division lead.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Thursday that the Brewers are acquiring veteran first baseman Carlos Santana in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Milwaukee will send 18-year-old shortstop prospect Jhonny Severino back to Pittsburgh in return.

Santana, an All-Star in 2019, is 37 years old now but still has plenty of pop. He had 12 home runs and 53 RBIs in 94 games for the Pirates this season. While his average could use some work (.235 in 2023), Santana has also walked 45 times this year and has even stolen six bases.

At 57-46, the Brewers are currently clinging to a 1.5 game lead in the NL Central over the hotshot Cincinnati Reds. Santana should slot in nicely at first base while Rowdy Tellez is injured and could also get some meaningful run at DH in Milwaukee. As for Pittsburgh, they are 45-57 and are clearly wholesale selling. Two other big-name Pirates could be next to get traded.