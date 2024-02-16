Brian Cashman speaks the truth about Juan Soto’s time with Yankees

Brian Cashman is trying to be frank with Yankees fans when it comes to Juan Soto.

The New York Yankees GM spoke with reporters Thursday from the team’s spring training complex in Tampa, Fla. Cashman told reporters that he fully expects Soto to be a one-year rental and test free agency after the season.

“I don’t see too many things stopping him from reaching free agency,” Cashman said, via Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch.

Soto is set to earn $31 million this season in what will be his final year of arbitration. He is scheduled to be a free agent after the year.

Soto’s agent is Scott Boras, who is very well known for having his players test free agency and go to the highest bidder. Soto turned down big bucks from the Washington Nationals, which is why they traded him to the Padres, who then dealt him to the Yankees. Free agency has always been on his and Boras’ mind, and Cashman knows that.

The Yankees were so desperate to improve their poor offense from last season that they made a trade with San Diego even if it was for a one-year rental. The Bronx Bombers are hoping Soto will help them shuffle their way into the postseason.