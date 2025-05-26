Larry Brown Sports

Braves manager calls out grounds crew over team’s defensive struggles

Brian Snitker looking on
Apr 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) in the dugout before a game against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is singling out an unusual scapegoat for one of his player’s recent defensive issues.

Braves third baseman Austin Riley made his fifth error of the month in Sunday’s loss to the San Diego Padres. Snitker was asked after the game if this was cause for concern, and he suggested that the errors were not completely Riley’s fault, and it was pointed out that four of Riley’s five errors have come at Truist Park.

“I don’t think it’s all on him if you want to know the truth,” Snitker told reporters.

How an infield is treated can certainly have an impact on how the game plays. That said, home teams usually work with their grounds crew to ensure that the playing surface is in line with the preferences of their players. Evidently, that has not been happening to Snitker’s satisfaction.

Several of Riley’s recent errors have come on hard-hit ground balls hit at him, so perhaps the Braves feel that the infield is playing too quickly.

Perhaps Snitker is protecting his player here, but it is fair to question whether this is a legitimate excuse. It does not help that Snitker’s management has been questioned before, either.

Riley is definitely committing errors at a higher rate than he has in previous seasons. He has seven on the season so far after having just 10 in 109 games last year, and 11 in 159 games in 2023.

