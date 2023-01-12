Report: AL West team among potential trade candidates for Bryan Reynolds

Bryan Reynolds requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates this offseason, and an AL West team reportedly has interest.

The Pirates’ asking price for Reynolds, who was an All-Star in 2021, is said to be high. But the Texas Rangers have a strong farm system, which has made them one of the apparent contenders to land Reynolds, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

The #Rangers are among the top remaining suitors for #Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds, as I just reported on @MLBNetwork. The Pirates want high-upside pitching prospects for Reynolds, and Texas has 3 pitchers among the @MLBPipeline Top 100: Leiter, White, and Porter. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 11, 2023

Morosi says that the Pirates want pitchers with high upside in exchange for Reynolds. Texas has a few top pitching prospects and an obvious interest in contending. They spent big over the offseason to add Jacob deGrom, Andrew Heaney and Nathan Eovaldi. The previous offseason, they added Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

Reynolds would be a nice addition to Texas’ outfield if the Rangers are able to pull off the deal.

Reynolds, 27, batted .262 with 27 home runs and 62 RBIs for Pittsburgh in 2022. The year before that, he hit .302 with 24 homers and 90 RBIs.