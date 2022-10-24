Bryce Harper’s huge Game 5 home run gets great ‘Moneyball’ remix

Bryce Harper crushed a monstrous go-ahead home run in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday to help send his Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series. Harper received NLCS MVP honors for his huge series. He also got a very cool remix for his home run.

One Twitter account shared an awesome “Moneyball” remix version of the Harper home run. The edits and music made the Harper homer seem like it was a scene out of the 2011 Brad Pitt film about the Oakland A’s.

Take a watch:

Bryce Harper, but Moneyball pic.twitter.com/9b4glvpTua — Red October Muse (@Phillies_Muse) October 24, 2022

That was pretty sweet. Next we need a version of the home run out of “The Natural.”

Several Phillies hit the crap out of the ball in the NLCS against the San Diego Padres. But nobody did it as consistently or in bigger moments than Harper (Rhys Hoskins wasn’t too far behind).

Now, the 30-year-old outfielder gets a chance to play in his first World Series. His Phillies will take on the Houston Astros, who have swept their way to the Fall Classic.