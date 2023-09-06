 Skip to main content
Bryce Harper pulls interesting move to try to break out of slump

September 5, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Bryce Harper holding a helmet

Oct 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) after hitting a RBI double in the first inning during game four of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper might not necessarily be superstitious, but he is definitely a little stitious.

The Philadelphia Phillies slugger Harper entered play on Tuesday saddled in a brutal 0-for-16 slump. Thus, Harper decided to show up to that day’s game against the San Diego Padres sporting a new look — he got rid of his beard and went clean-shaven.

Phillies beat writer Todd Zolecki of MLB.com shared a photo of Harper.

The former NL MVP Harper had been rocking the beard for at least the last couple of years, making that hairless visual pretty jarring to many fans. The worst part is that it didn’t even work (or at least not yet). Though he walked once Tuesday against the Padres, Harper still went 0-for-3 on the evening, bringing him into 0-for-19 skid as the Phillies got shut out 8-0. Meanwhile, Harper’s season batting average has slipped from .308 (on Aug. 31) to .293 (just five days later on Sept. 5).

The good news here is that Philadelphia still has a stranglehold on the first NL Wild Card spot at 76-62 (4.5 games ahead of the next closest team). But if Harper (who has already done some weird things this season) is serious about busting out of his slump, he might have to go full Yul Brynner and shave his head too.

