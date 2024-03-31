Bryce Harper nearly gave Phillies fans a heart attack on Saturday

Bryce Harper nearly gave Philadelphia Phillies fans a heart attack on Saturday with his defensive effort at first base.

Harper is expected to serve as the Phillies’ everyday first baseman this season. And if there’s one thing fans can count on from him, it’s that he will give 100 percent effort — even if that means endangering his body.

Austin Riley was batting in the top of the first inning of the Atlanta Braves’ 12-4 win over the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday. Riley popped up a 1-2 pitch into foul territory down the first base line. The ball hit the netting and ricocheted back to the field. But Harper was chasing the ball and made his best effort to catch it. He ended up tumbling over the railing and falling into an area where there was a cameraman.

Bryce Harper remained in the game after falling over the railing and into the first base dugout pic.twitter.com/iDtMLIENl9 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 30, 2024

Somehow Harper remained in the game despite that ugly fall.

At the plate, Harper went 0-for-3 with a walk and run scored.

Harper has spent the majority of his career in the outfield. Last season, he serves as Philly’s designated hitter most of the time, though he did play first base for 36 games. He should probably put in some extra time getting to know his home park more to avoid situations like that.