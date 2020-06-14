Bryce Harper jokes about playing for Eagles if MLB does not resume

Bryce Harper in the NFL? No, it’s not going to happen, but it may well be something he wishes he could try.

Harper chatted with Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson recently on Johnson’s “Outside the Lane” podcast. With baseball still on hold as owners and players struggle to reach an agreement on salaries, Harper joked that he might just take up football if MLB doesn’t come back.

BREAKING If there is no baseball this season, @bryceharper3 would sign a 1-year deal to play for the #Eagles! Per Eagles Insider @LaneJohnson65

Harper’s a big, sturdy guy with major athleticism. Maybe he could play safety or something.

Now that Harper’s idea for an MLB season isn’t even feasible anymore, it looks like it could be a very abbreviated 2020. Maybe Harper would be better off joining the Eagles anyway at this point. It’s enough to make you wonder how well he’d do.