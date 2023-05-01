Bryce Harper shatters expectations in return from Tommy John surgery

The Philadelphia Phillies are 15-14 entering play on Monday, and they will be receiving some major reinforcements soon.

Bryce Harper has been cleared for his return from Tommy John surgery. He is expected to be in the Phillies’ lineup on Tuesday at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Only 159 days after Tommy John surgery, two-time MVP Bryce Harper has been cleared to play by the Philadelphia Phillies, sources tell ESPN. A remarkable recovery, shattering expectations he’d return in July. He's expected to be in the lineup starting at designated hitter Tuesday. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 1, 2023

Harper’s recovery has been nothing short of astonishing. He was cleared just over five months after undergoing the reconstructive surgery on his elbow. Typically pitchers take around a year before returning from the surgery. Harper will be returning as a designated hitter, which is why he is able to be back soon. Perhaps it will take longer before he can play in the field. Still, his recovery timeline is impressive no matter what.

The Phillies made the World Series last year but struggled at the start of this season. They had been under .500 for the year until a win over Houston on Friday night.

Getting Harper back will bolster what’s already one of the most powerful lineups in the National League. He’s also coming back before the Atlanta Braves have too much time to separate in the division.

Harper batted .286 with an .877 OPS last season, though he slugged seven doubles and six home runs in the postseason, while posting a 1.160 OPS.