Buster Posey gets good news on X-ray for thumb injury

Buster Posey got some good news regarding his thumb injury.

Posey left Sunday night’s San Francisco Giants-Arizona Diamondbacks game after taking a foul tip off his thumb. He tried to stay in and catch a few warmup pitches, but decided to come out.

Here’s the last pitch Buster Posey caught, looked to be in a lot of pain: pic.twitter.com/rnRYZvGHQ9 — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) July 5, 2021

Posey underwent X-rays which were negative.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Posey might even be available on Monday.

Gabe Kapler said Buster Posey won't start tomorrow but it's possible he's available off the bench. The best possible news given how bad that looked. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) July 5, 2021

Posey has arguably been the Giants’ best hitter this season. The 34-year-old catcher is batting .328 with 12 homers and 28 RBIs.