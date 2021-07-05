 Skip to main content
Buster Posey gets good news on X-ray for thumb injury

July 4, 2021
by Larry Brown

Buster Posey

Buster Posey got some good news regarding his thumb injury.

Posey left Sunday night’s San Francisco Giants-Arizona Diamondbacks game after taking a foul tip off his thumb. He tried to stay in and catch a few warmup pitches, but decided to come out.

Posey underwent X-rays which were negative.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Posey might even be available on Monday.

Posey has arguably been the Giants’ best hitter this season. The 34-year-old catcher is batting .328 with 12 homers and 28 RBIs.

