Friday, October 15, 2021

Carlos Correa goes viral for pointing at wrist after huge home run

October 15, 2021
by Larry Brown

Carlos Correa points at his wrist

Carlos Correa once again came up huge for the Houston Astros in October. He had the celebration to match.

The Astros came back to beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in Game 1 of the ALCS on Friday night in Houston. The Red Sox led 3-1 after scoring three in the third. They carried that lead until Jose Altuve tied it with a 2-run home run in the bottom of the sixth. An inning later, Correa gave his Astros the lead in a huge moment.

Correa smacked a solo home run off Hansel Robles in the 7th to break a 3-3 tie.

Immediately after hitting his home run, Correa pointed at his wrist. He could be seen yelling out, “it’s my time!”

Correa said his teammates told him to point to his wrist.

It sure was Correa’s time. He went 3-for-4 with a run scored and RBI in the game. In his Astros’ clinching 10-1 win over the White Sox in Game 4 of the ALDS, he gave his team the lead with a 2-run double. He did the same gesture then.

Correa, who will be a free agent after the season, has built a reputation for being a clutch postseason player. He entered the ALCS with 17 career postseason home runs, a .293 average, and a .911 OPS in the playoffs. He was a monster in the playoffs last year, smashing six home runs and driving in 17 over 13 games.

Yes, October very much has become Correa’s time. That left his ex-teammate Josh Reddick sharing a message to the Astros.

Correa’s big game, coupled with Altuve’s 3 RBI effort, helped the Astros overcome Enrique Hernandez’s big game. The hot Red Sox center fielder went 4-for-5 with two home runs and a double. He’s now batting .500 with four doubles, four home runs and 8 RBIs in six postseason games this year.

Game 2 of the series is on Saturday in Houston between Nathan Eovaldi and Luis Garcia.

.

