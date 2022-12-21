Carlos Correa signs with Mets after deal with Giants falls through

Carlos Correa looks like he will be a member of the New York Mets after an incredible turn of events.

Correa’s introductory press conference with the San Francisco Giants was scheduled for Tuesday, but the Giants sent out notice in the morning saying the event was being postponed. According to the AP, the Giants flagged a medical issue with Correa after the infielder underwent a physical on Monday.

Not only did the introductory press conference not take place, but the deal has fallen through, and Correa has a new home.

Jon Heyman reported late Tuesday/early Wednesday that Correa is signing a 12-year, $315 million deal with the Mets.

Correa’s camp and the Giants had a difference of opinion on the medical, and agent Scott Boras worked out a deal with Steve Cohen. “We needed one more thing. And this was it,” Cohen said. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 21, 2022

The report doesn’t exacctly come out of nowhere as the Mets showed interest in Correa prior to him reaching a deal with the Giants. It still amounts to a surprise.

The Mets already have Francisco Lindor at shortstop, so Correa will play third base. Correa reportedly was willing to move from shortstop to third base with the Giants, though it was Brandon Crawford who was expected to move positions.

The issue that was flagged by the Giants is unclear, but Correa did have a back issue earlier in his career. The 28-year-old batted .291 with an .832 OPS last season for the Twins.

The Mets are making a huge effort to bring home a World Series. They re-signed Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Diaz and Adam Ottavino, and they have now added Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, David Robertson and Correa.