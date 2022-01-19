Carlos Correa switches agents to Scott Boras

Carlos Correa is making business moves even while MLB players are locked out.

Correa has changed his representation and hired Scott Boras to serve as his agent.

I followed up and asked Correa why he chose to change representation during the lockout. He said he preferred not to answer any questions and referred to his statement. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 19, 2022

Correa was among the shortstops available in a stacked free agent class at his position. Corey Seager and Javy Baez already signed deals before the lockout, while Marcus Semien did as well (Semien can also play second base). Seager received a $325 million deal; Semien received $175 million; and Baez received $140 million.

Former GM Jim Bowden thinks that Correa may have come to the conclusion that he made the wrong decision when he didn’t sign before the lockout and that Boras may have provided him with better guidance.

latest from former #Astros star Carlos Correa who correctly now understands that the best play would have been to sign prior to lockout like #Rangers Seager & Semien both representative by @borascorp In a statement he said: “I have made the decision to hire Boras Corporation” — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) January 19, 2022

Correa was previously represented by William Morris Endeavor, which is traditionally a talent agency. They just purchased some minor league teams, which could be a conflict of interest with the MLB Players Association.

Correa batted .279 with 26 home runs and an .851 OPS last season. He has played for the Astros his entire career.

Photo: Mar 2, 2019; Clearwater, FL, USA; Bryce Harper agent Scott Boras speaks as they formally introduce right fielder Bryce Harper (3) as a Philadelphia Phillie at Spectrum Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports