Carlos Correa switches agents to Scott Boras

January 18, 2022
by Larry Brown

Scott Boras talks

Carlos Correa is making business moves even while MLB players are locked out.

Correa has changed his representation and hired Scott Boras to serve as his agent.

Correa was among the shortstops available in a stacked free agent class at his position. Corey Seager and Javy Baez already signed deals before the lockout, while Marcus Semien did as well (Semien can also play second base). Seager received a $325 million deal; Semien received $175 million; and Baez received $140 million.

Former GM Jim Bowden thinks that Correa may have come to the conclusion that he made the wrong decision when he didn’t sign before the lockout and that Boras may have provided him with better guidance.

Correa was previously represented by William Morris Endeavor, which is traditionally a talent agency. They just purchased some minor league teams, which could be a conflict of interest with the MLB Players Association.

Correa batted .279 with 26 home runs and an .851 OPS last season. He has played for the Astros his entire career.

