Ex-MLB All-Star training in hopes of making Olympics

A former MLB All-Star could be preparing to embark on a second career as a would-be Olympian.

Longtime MLB outfielder Carlos Gomez is currently training as a cyclist. Gomez’s goal is to make it to the Dominican Republic national championship, and from there, the Pan American Games. From there, the Olympics could even be a possibility.

Carlos Gomez is currently training for the Paris Olympics in cycling — no joke. If he wins a qualifying race in May it sounds like he will have the chance to represent the Dominican Republic in the 500 meters in the velodrome. With the way he ran the bases, no surprise! — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) February 23, 2024

Circled back with Carlos Gomez tonight and he provided a clarification on the earlier cycling tweets: He is training for the DR national championship and if he does well there the Pan Am Games would follow. — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) February 24, 2024

Gomez told Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he is consuming 7,000 calories per day to keep up with the intensity of his training, demonstrating just how serious he is about the endeavor.

Gomez last played in MLB in 2019. He was known as a high-energy outfielder with speed and aggression to burn, so a cycling career makes some sense. He also had a bit of a temper, but that would presumably be less of an issue on a bicycle.

The 38-year-old Gomez spent 13 years in MLB, making two All-Star teams with the Milwaukee Brewers.