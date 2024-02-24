 Skip to main content
Ex-MLB All-Star training in hopes of making Olympics

February 24, 2024
by Grey Papke
A former MLB All-Star could be preparing to embark on a second career as a would-be Olympian.

Longtime MLB outfielder Carlos Gomez is currently training as a cyclist. Gomez’s goal is to make it to the Dominican Republic national championship, and from there, the Pan American Games. From there, the Olympics could even be a possibility.

Gomez told Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he is consuming 7,000 calories per day to keep up with the intensity of his training, demonstrating just how serious he is about the endeavor.

Gomez last played in MLB in 2019. He was known as a high-energy outfielder with speed and aggression to burn, so a cycling career makes some sense. He also had a bit of a temper, but that would presumably be less of an issue on a bicycle.

The 38-year-old Gomez spent 13 years in MLB, making two All-Star teams with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Carlos Gomez
