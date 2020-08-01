Casey Mize likely to make MLB debut Sunday?

The Detroit Tigers may be on the verge of bringing one of their highly-touted prospects to the MLB level for the first time.

Manager Ron Gardenhire strongly hinted that pitcher Casey Mize, the top overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, could make his debut on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds if other factors cooperate.

Still no announcement from Tigers on tomorrow's starter, though Ron Gardenhire strongly hinted that it's Casey Mize Day. "I think you guys have a pretty good feeling about it," Gardenhire said. Why wait on making it official? Rain in forecast, and situation with Cards series. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) August 1, 2020

There is some question about the weather, which is a factor. Service time is not one, as enough time has passed that calling Mize up now would not cost the Tigers a year of control.

One of baseball’s top pitching prospects, Mize certainly appears ready. In 26 minor league starts, the 23-year-old has posted a 2.71 ERA while maintaining a WHIP below one. He even threw a no-hitter in his Double-A debut, which remains the highest level of the minors he’s pitched at to date.

Off to a 5-3 start, the Tigers have been one of the more surprising teams early in the MLB season. Adding Mize could generate even more reasons for optimism.