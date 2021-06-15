Chad Pinder avoids concussion protocol despite being hit in head

Chad Pinder seems to be doing OK despite being hit in the head by a pitch on Monday night.

Pinder was batting in the bottom of the seventh inning of his Oakland A’s 8-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels. He was hit in the head by a pitch from Junior Guerra and went down in pain.

Hope Chad Pinder is okay. This was brutal. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/l9iJV9FCoc — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) June 15, 2021

Pinder exited the game after being hit in the head. The good news is A’s manager Bob Melvin said Pinder was not in concussion protocol after the game.

Bob Melvin said Chad Pinder is not in concussion protocol, but scary situation, especially given his concussion issues in the past. They'll wait to see how he feels tomorrow. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) June 15, 2021

In 2017, Pinder suffered a concussion running into a wall. That is the reason there was extra concern given his history.

Prior to exiting, Pinder had a pinch-hit RBI double. He’s batting .244 on the season.