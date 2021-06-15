 Skip to main content
Chad Pinder avoids concussion protocol despite being hit in head

June 14, 2021
by Larry Brown

Chad Pinder seems to be doing OK despite being hit in the head by a pitch on Monday night.

Pinder was batting in the bottom of the seventh inning of his Oakland A’s 8-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels. He was hit in the head by a pitch from Junior Guerra and went down in pain.

Pinder exited the game after being hit in the head. The good news is A’s manager Bob Melvin said Pinder was not in concussion protocol after the game.

In 2017, Pinder suffered a concussion running into a wall. That is the reason there was extra concern given his history.

Prior to exiting, Pinder had a pinch-hit RBI double. He’s batting .244 on the season.

