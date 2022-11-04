Chas McCormick makes incredible catch to save Astros in Game 5

Chas McCormick made a great catch in the bottom of the 9th inning on Thursday night to help his Houston Astros seal a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series.

The Astros were leading the Phillies 3-2 in the bottom of the 9th and J.T. Realmuto was up with one out. Realmuto slugged a 1-1 pitch from Ryan Pressly to deep right-center field. McCormick impressively made a leaping catch against the wall at Citizens Bank Park for the out.

Chas McCormick!!!!! OH MY WORD!!!! pic.twitter.com/qMGbgxSGTV — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 4, 2022

That was one heck of a play. The difficulty of the catch was extreme as McCormick had to jump very high and time his leap perfectly.

Rather than having a runner in scoring position with one out, the great catch by McCormick put Houston an out away from victory.

Bryce Harper was hit by a pitch next, but Pressly got Nick Castellanos to ground out to third base with a full count to end the game.

The Astros now lead the series 3-2 and will be heading home for the final two games of the series.