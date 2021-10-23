Chas McCormick, Jose Siri have dance party after Astros clinch

The Houston Astros on Friday clinched the American League pennant and a berth to the World Series. They had a huge celebration on the field, and then some of their players enjoyed a dance party in the clubhouse.

FOX showed video inside the Astros’ clubhouse of some players dancing as they had a champagne celebration. Outfielders Chas McCormick and Jose Siri put on a show with their dances.

DANCE PARTY in the @astros locker room 🤣 pic.twitter.com/X1TKFuDA7g — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 23, 2021

McCormick was really getting down before Siri stepped in.

You could tell how much fun they were having.

The Astros reached the ALCS for the fifth season in a row and are in the World Series for the third time in five years. They’re gunning for their second World Series in franchise history.

Siri also had some fun