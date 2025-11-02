Chris Bassitt had Bible verse on his hat during World Series

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt had the Lord in his thoughts during Game 7 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday night.

Bassitt had “Isaiah 41:10” written just above the right side of the brim of his cap during Game 7. Isaiah 41:10 is a Bible verse that says, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

The message is that you don’t need to fear if you have God on our side.

Chris Bassitt's hat.



Simple meaning:God's promise. No fear—He's with you, powering you through tough times pic.twitter.com/fSDn5uaKGo — DJ Freedom Rockets (@DJFreedomRocket) November 2, 2025

Bassitt was the third Blue Jays pitcher to appear in Game 7. He pitched the top of the sixth inning and allowed one run to make it 3-2.

Bassitt, 36, has pitched in MLB since 2014. He is a man of faith and frequently talks about his love of God via social media.

From the bottom of my heart, I’d like to thank the @whitesox and @Athletics staff, front offices, and owners. The support my family and I’ve received has been overwhelming. I’d also like to thank Rush University Medical Center and their staff. God is good. Can’t wait to get back! — Chris Bassitt (@C_Bass419) August 18, 2021

On his X profile, he has “Proverbs 27:17,” which means, “As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.”

Bassitt went 11-9 with a 3.96 ERA during the regular season. He made the AL All-Star team in 2021.