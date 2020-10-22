Chris Taylor ruins Blake Snell no-hitter with 2-run home run

Blake Snell came out strong for the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday night, and he even flirted with a no-hitter. But the Rays starter lost the no-hit effort in the worst way possible.

Snell no-hit the Dodgers through 4.2 innings of Game 2 but got into trouble in the fifth. He walked Enrique Hernandez with two outs. And then he served up a 2-run home run to Chris Taylor.

There it is! The first hit of the game for LA is also the first runs as Taylor gets the 2-run shot! pic.twitter.com/xtYmAuZIhI — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 22, 2020

The 2-run opposite field home run for Taylor made the score 5-2. Snell allowed another walk and then a hit before being lifted for Nick Anderson.

What began as a dominant start for Snell ended as an average one. He was charged with both runs, two hits, and four walks in 4.2 innings. The Rays turned things over to their bullpen in hopes of closing out a victory to tie the series.

Photo: TonyTheTiger/Wikimedia via cc-by-sa 4.0