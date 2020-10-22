 Skip to main content
Chris Taylor ruins Blake Snell no-hitter with 2-run home run

October 21, 2020
by Larry Brown

Chris Taylor

Blake Snell came out strong for the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday night, and he even flirted with a no-hitter. But the Rays starter lost the no-hit effort in the worst way possible.

Snell no-hit the Dodgers through 4.2 innings of Game 2 but got into trouble in the fifth. He walked Enrique Hernandez with two outs. And then he served up a 2-run home run to Chris Taylor.

The 2-run opposite field home run for Taylor made the score 5-2. Snell allowed another walk and then a hit before being lifted for Nick Anderson.

What began as a dominant start for Snell ended as an average one. He was charged with both runs, two hits, and four walks in 4.2 innings. The Rays turned things over to their bullpen in hopes of closing out a victory to tie the series.

Photo: TonyTheTiger/Wikimedia via cc-by-sa 4.0

