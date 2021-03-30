Look: Christian Vazquez has nasty scar after being hit in eye

Christian Vazquez had a serious scar under his eye after being hit by a ball last week.

Vazquez was standing near first base during Spring Training last week and got hit by a ball thrown by teammate Hirokazu Sawamura during a defensive drill. Vazquez says he was lucky to be wearing his sunglasses, which prevented the ball from doing worse damage. As it was, the lens of the glasses broke and cut him.

The incident happened on Thursday. By Monday, this is how Vazquez looked:

Christian Vázquez sporting a gruesome scar after getting hit in the face with a ball late last week. pic.twitter.com/BSldlr7u33 — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) March 29, 2021

Vazquez has not played since being hit in the eye. Still, he believes there is a 99 percent chance he will be ready for Opening Day, which is on Thursday.

Vazquez and Kevin Plawecki are the Red Sox’s catchers this season.