Christian Yelich makes history with latest cycle against Reds

Christian Yelich hit for the cycle on Wednesday, and he made history while doing so.

The Brewers DH went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored in Milwaukee’s 14-11 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. Yelich doubled in the first, homered in the third, singled in the fifth, and tripled in the ninth for the cycle.

The cycle was the third of Yelich’s career, which ties him with four others who have the most cycles ever in history. No player has ever hit for four cycles.

The crazy part is all three of Yelich’s cycles have come against the Reds! He is now the first player ever with three cycles against the same team. He also is the first player to hit for the cycle multiple times in the same park as a visiting player.

That is quite a feat.

Although Yelich is getting the headlines, the Reds came away with the win. Since their historically-bad start, Cincinnati has won three of four and four of six. They’re on a roll!