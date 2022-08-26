 Skip to main content
Dodgers set potential Clayton Kershaw return date

August 26, 2022
by Grey Papke
Clayton Kershaw’s absence does not appear to have impacted the Los Angeles Dodgers that much. In fact, he may be back before they even notice.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed Friday that Kershaw is scheduled to throw on Saturday. Barring any setbacks, that could pave the way for him to return to the mound late next week.

Kershaw developed a back issue in early August, which landed him on the IL. It was not viewed as serious at the time, and indeed, he looks set to return after about a month out.

Kershaw has made 15 starts in 2022, posting a 2.64 ERA and looking like his prime self when healthy. The Dodgers, who enter play Friday at 86-37, hardly need a boost, but they will soon be getting one anyway.

